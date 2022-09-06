LaSalle Transit returns to full operation for first time since 2020

LaSalle Transit is now operating at full service for the first time since early 2020.

The bus service, operated by Transit Windsor, was briefly stopped in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When service resumed in May 2020, it was at a reduced rate, running only one bus on the Saturday schedule and has continued to operate at the reduced level of service.

As of Sept. 6, the hours of operation will include one bus Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be a second bus during the peak morning and afternoon hours.

There is one bus operating on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will take approximately 45 minutes for one bus to travel the entire route, which provides connection to Transit Windsor.

LaSalle is covered by the Transit 25 route, using two buses, one starting at St. Clair College and one at Morton Drive at Front Road.

Peter Marra, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the town, says the Amherstburg 605 is also being introduced by Transit Windsor.

"Certainly the Amherstburg connection is a very exciting connection for LaSalle as well," he says. "There is a stop in LaSalle connecting to the LaSalle 25 Route. So certainly people coming from Amherstburg can connect to the LaSalle 25 Route and connect to St. Clair College in a really efficient manner."

Before COVID-19 hit, the LaSalle Transit route proved to be successful with roughly 3,000 riders using the service each month.

Marra says they're hoping as we come out of the pandemic and back to a normal schedule, they see ridership increase.

"When we first introduced the route, we went through about two and a half years of normal ridership and then the end of two and a half years was a reduced service through the pandemic. When this was first introduced, we were seeing pretty good ridership that was exceeding our expectations and projections," he adds.

In 2017, the Town of LaSalle entered into a five-year agreement with Transit Windsor to provide bus service to the town, an agreement that has since been renewed by town until 2027.

LaSalle Transit riders are able to transfer at St. Clair College to Transit Windsor routes Dougall 6 and Dominion 5 to downtown Windsor. The current South Windsor 7 route continues to run in the northwest part of LaSalle, travelling to Devonshire Mall and Walker Road.

The limited-stop express route, Route518X, travels from Tecumseh Mall to St. Clair College via Devonshire Mall. The route reduces travel times between East Windsor and the college by over an hour each way. This allows LaSalle Transit riders to transfer buses at St. Clair College and take the express route to Tecumseh Mall.