LaSalle transit services extension approved by council

Transit services have been extended for the Town of LaSalle.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council approved the execution of the new contract with Transit Windsor to provide services for the LaSalle 25 route until August 31, 2027.

The new contract terms remain very similar to the previously approved contract with the most notable change in the annual hourly rates.

Currently, the hourly fees for 2022 under the existing contract is $61.70. The new fee for 2023 will be $66.04.

Peter Marra, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for LaSalle, says even though numbers of individuals using the route during the pandemic was low, he is expecting more people to start using it again.

He says he's expecting for the routes to grow overtime.

"We are expanding our footprint in growth out in the Laurier area between Huron Church Line in dispute that currently do not have any bus services. Over the next probably three to four years there is an anticipation that we will be carrying out a formal master plan," he said.

Marra says although at this time they are not planning to change the transit schedules, there have been talks to do so to accommodate the surrounding schools.

"We are having those discussions with the school bus company with respect to modifying those hours slightly to hit the appropriate times for Sandwich Secondary School start times and end times."

He says with the approval of the transit services in the Town of Amherstburg, there will be an overlapping of services from both towns.

"We have come to find out and learn through Transit Windsor is that that is a transfer point for folks on that Amherstburg bus to hop off that bus, and get on the LaSalle 25 and get over to St. Clair College."

This new contract has no effect on the current 2022 budget and will continue to be used for future year budgeting purposes.