LaSalle Unveils Small Coast Waterfront Experience

LaSalle is the latest municipality to announce it has submitted a grant application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program.

Mayor Marc Bondy says the application is for the development and expansion of the town's current waterfront along the Detroit River.

He says the $47-million proposal is called the "LaSalle Small Coast Waterfront Experience."

Bondy says the proposal includes pedestrian trails, an event plaza along with an event centre, a marina and a multi-purpose recreational water feature.

"It's probably going to be a 10-year project. When it's done we're going to go 'wow, we didn't know we had this gem here,'" says Bondy.

He says the proposal captures the history and culture of the town.

"We focused on the Indigenous, the French, the English cultures and our heritage, to the first mayor's house of LaSalle, we're going to hopefully turn that into a museum," says Bondy. "We have the sports area, the recreation area, the festival area, it will be great."

Bondy says the town wants to bring more people to its waterfront.

"Hopefully we can make this a destination point where people will want to come from not just around this area in Essex County but from all over and say we heard, the waterfront in LaSalle is phenomenal, we have to go there and spend some time," says Bondy.

He says the town wants to make this area a destination point.

"We want something for everyone," says Bondy. "We want to bring young and old from all different backgrounds to come down and have something as simple as an ice cream cone to maybe a restaurant," says Bondy.

The town would have to cover 27% off the cost of the project while the federal government's share is 40% and the province would chip in 33%.

The waterfront experience is on Front Rd. between Kenwood Blvd. and Ulster St.