LaSalle Vipers Avoid Elimination, Force a Game 7 Against Chatham

The LaSalle Vipers will look to avoid elimination for a third game in a row, when they host the Chatham Maroons in Game 7 of their Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoff series Sunday afternoon.

The Vipers beat the Maroons 5-3 Saturday afternoon in Chatham to force a deciding game in the Western Conference Quarterfinal series.

LaSalle netminder Matt Sbrocca stopped 39 shots in the victory, many of those in the second period when the Maroons outshot the Vipers 22-10 in the frame.

The Maroons were 2-for-7 on the power-play but couldn't find a way to finish off the Vipers.

LaSalle was trailing three-games-to-one in the series.

Game 7 will be played this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle.