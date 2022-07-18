LaSalle wants third-party operator for Vollmer Centre concession stand

The Town of LaSalle has posted an Expression of Interest for the Vollmer Centre.

The town is looking for a third-party to operate the centre's concession services.

Mayor Marc Bondy, says the centre has had third-parties operate the concession's in the past, however it never ran how the town was hoping for.

He says the town has even ran the concession stand.

"We haven't had much success with running it, and if we did we were getting complaints that we're not open long enough, or closing too soon, it's never too late or we're not opening up early enough, and we just figured to let a third-party do it and we'll see what kind of hours they want to operate and how they want to staff it."

Bondy believes it'll be easier on the town if they have someone else run the services.

"It's difficult to find staff, and I mean we have to pay them a decent wage of course, and whatever benefits they sign up for," says Bondy. "And I think it's just easier on the municipality if we can find someone to manage it, and say 'here, you take care of it', because whenever we've tried in the past, it didn't seem to hit any home runs."

He feels having a third-party would be beneficial.

"It just free's up our staff to run facilities, which is the priority, so we make sure the ice, the pool, the gym everything's running at the Vollmer," he says. "People rent rooms, whatever we have available that day, the day camps, it free's up everybody else to do what the people want which is the facilities."

The posting for the applications for third-parties will close on July 21.