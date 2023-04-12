LaSalle waterfront to be named 'LaSalle Landing'

The name for the LaSalle waterfront has been decided.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, council has voted to name the area 'LaSalle Landing'.

Three options were presented to council, including LaSalle Waterfront, LaSalle Waterfront Landing and LaSalle Waterfront Commons.

Administration was recommending the area be called LaSalle Waterfront Commons, however a few of the councillors, including Mayor Crystal Meloche, were in favour of the motion for option two, LaSalle Landing, which was put forward by councillor Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo.

620 naming suggestions were provided following community consultations for the land along the Detroit River at Front Road, which would rebrand the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one site.

Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo, LaSalle councillor, says her preference was always LaSalle Landing.

"I see the marketing, I see the two big L's, I see great photo ops. It was actually one of my top five, but it was definitely one of the names that I keep going back to."

Sue Desjarlais, LaSalle councillor, says she loved LaSalle Landing, but didn't want the word 'waterfront' included.

"With the two L's, we've got some great advertising things we can pull out there. And I think we can really hype it and 'Landing' comes at the end of a voyage and that's what we're asking people to do, we're asking them to voyage to LaSalle and check us out and see what we've got."

Crystal Meloche, LaSalle mayor, says she likes LaSalle Landing, but would've been happy with any of the options.

"I look at 'Landing' as this is where we started, this is where we began, we're hoping to use that waterfront and that hopeful transient marina to bring people in to land in LaSalle. I honestly, I think all three names are great, I think they do what we're asking for that waterfront."

Mark Carrick, LaSalle councillor, says all he wanted to ensure was that LaSalle was included in the name.

"Cause that's who we are, that's who we'll be forever. So as far as the other three goes, I'm okay with all three options, I'm not sitting on the fence, but, whatever council decides I'm okay with that as long as the word LaSalle is at the forefront."

Jeff Renaud, LaSalle councillor, says he wanted to see the area be called LaSalle Waterfront Commons.

"To me, the word 'Landing' reminds me a little bit too much of a small portion of our history where French settlers have landed. And maybe that's kept me away from the word 'Landing'. However, I believe that 'Commons' is something new, and I think this area is going to be more than just a landing, it's going to be collection."

The nearly $50-million waterfront project will include a mix use of indoor and outdoor space, a walkable parkland, a 30,000 square foot event centre at the former Westport Marina site, splash pads, and a sports zone on the 60 acre property.

In mid-February, council voted unanimously in favour of two projects being named after the Gil Maure family.

The Maure family chose two of the six proposed naming options including the Gil Maure Festival Lawn as well as Gil Maure Way.

The naming rights of the other aspects of the project will slowly be decided by council.