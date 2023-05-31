LaSalle woman almost falls victim to 'grandparent scam'

The LaSalle Police Service is on the hunt for a suspect after a woman in the town almost fell victim to the grandparent scam.

Around 11:30 a.m. on May 30, a woman living in the 800 block of Bouffard Road received a phone call from a man who said "Hi grandma, it’s your grandson."

The man on the phone told the woman that they had been arrested with a friend who had drugs on them and that they needed a large sum of cash totalling thousands of dollars to give to the judge to get released.

Believing it was her grandson, the woman got the money together before getting another call from the same male who was now crying and asking if she got the money.

She said she did and he told her that someone would come by to pick it up.

At about 12:30 p.m., police say a short white male, approximately 5 feet tall, wearing black pants and a red headband, came to her house to pick up the money.

However, the victim’s husband answered the door and told the male that he was calling the police.

The male left in a black vehicle without obtaining any cash.

Police say the audacious crook called back and spoke with yet another family member, attempting to continue the ruse to no avail.

Police are asking nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras during the above time frames to see if they captured footage of the male or his vehicle.

Police are also asking the general public to make themselves aware of this scam and talk with their older family members and friends to reduce their chances of becoming a victim. Knowledge is the key to understanding and recognizing these types of scams.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.