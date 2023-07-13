LaSalle woman celebrating $100,000 ENCORE win

A LaSalle woman is celebrating after an ENCORE win as part of a Lotto 6/49 draw back in June.

Alex Marogy matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 3 draw to win $100,000.

She also won $10 on her other LOTTO 6/49 selection, bringing her total winnings to $100,010.

Marogy, a 52-year-old mother of two, said she enjoys playing the lottery and always says yes to ENCORE but that this is her first big win.

The realtor says she was checking her tickets before work when she discovered she won.

"I was trying to figure out what I won on," she recounted. "When I double checked my ticket, I realized it was on ENCORE. I was in shock and had to check my ticket about 10 more times before I believed it!"

Marogy told her boyfriend she won by texting him a photo of her ticket.

"I got him to confirm my win as well," she said.

Then, she shared the exciting news with her close friends and family, but Marogy says she hasn't made any major plans with her win just yet although she is considering taking a mini vacation.

"It's like a dream come true," she concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1, and there is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at GoCo Gas Station on Arkona Road in Arkona.