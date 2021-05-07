LaSalle Woman Falls Short of Winning Big Brother Canada

A LaSalle woman is coming home after a third place finish in Big Brother Canada.

Tera Gillen-Petrozzi made it to the final round in Season Nine of the reality TV show, missing out on winning the $100,000 prize.

The mother of two has been living in the Big Brother house since Feb. 28, but has been gone since Feb. 12 as she had to quarantine before entering the competition.

Her husband, Ryan Petrozzi told AM800's the Morning Drive that they were on the edge of their seats watching the Thursday night finale.

"All and all, I'm just so proud of Tera and everything she's been through, and what she showed our kids during this three month journey. Her perseverance, her grace, her class," he says. "Her never give up attitude. She showed our kids that they definitely have a bad ass mamma bear."

He says they can't wait for her to get home.

"She's the straw that stirs the drink in this family. We're looking forward to getting her home this weekend, especially for Mother's Day. Our kids are super excited to have their mom home," he added.

The show cantered around 14 strangers, known as HouseGuests, living in a house together while being constantly filmed and having no communication with the outside world as they competed to be the last HouseGuest remaining. The HouseGuests competed in challenges for power and safety before voting each other out of the house.

After 69 days, the season ended when Tychon Carter-Newman beat Breydon White in a 6-1 vote. Carter-Newman is the first Black HouseGuest to win a season of Big Brother Canada.