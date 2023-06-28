LaSalle woman planning Greek vacation after lottery win

A LaSalle resident is planning a Greek getaway after scratching her way to a $100,000 lottery win.

Lori Brand captured the top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

The direct support worker said she enjoys playing Instant tickets and that this is her first big win.

When Brand played her ticket, she thought she had won $20, so she put it back in her purse.

After checking it a second time, she was surprised to discover she'd won $100,000, not believing it at first.

Brand then called her husband to tell him she had won.

"He came running down the stairs screaming with excitement!" she said.

With her winnings, Brand plans to travel to Greece and take a tour of the islands.

"I feel so lucky and grateful. It's a surreal experience - you never think it'll happen to you until it does."

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.