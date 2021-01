A LaSalle woman scored $100,000 playing Instant Merry Money Multiplier.

Sharon Brunette says she usually plays Poker Lotto twice a week, but decided to play an instant game and got lucky.

The 72-year-old retiree broke the news to her husband and daughter, but says the excitement hasn't really set in yet.

She plans to pay off her bills, but doesn't know what she's going to do with what's left over yet.