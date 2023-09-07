Last Call Before Fall kicks off this weekend in LaSalle

It's the final summer event in LaSalle this weekend.

The Last Call Before Fall event runs Friday and Saturday at the Event Centre in the Town.

This year Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island partners will be serving up premium spirits, wine, and local craft beer at the adults only event.

There will also be food and entertainment at the event, including Bigg Wiggle on Friday night, and Buck Twenty on Saturday.

The vendor lineup this year features Frank Brewing Co., Kingsville Brewery, Top Dog Brewing Company, Walkerville Brewery, Cooper's Hawk Vineyards, Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery and many more.

Crystal Meloche, Mayor of LaSalle, says they're expecting a large crowd for this new event.

"We had the Craft Beer Festival there for several years, which was very well attended, but we always got hit with terrible weather, so we've moved the event to the Front Road LaSalle Landing Event Centre, so we have an indoor facility. But, it'll be indoor, outdoor, kind of giving us that option."

She says there is great entertainment, great food, and of course great drinks.

"So it's no longer just craft beer, it's spirits and it's wine as well. So there's something, hopefully, for everyone who's 19 and older. We have entertainment Friday night which is Bigg Wiggle, and on Saturday we have Buck Twenty. So we have great entertainment for the weekend, there's lots of food vendors coming."

Meloche says it's going to be a great time.

"I keep getting messages from friends in the community who are just so excited, and just the fact that there's something close to home that they can go to, something they can walk or ride their bikes to, or whatever it is. It's just another option in the community, and it's something that's adults only, so it's going to be a great time."

LaSalle Transit is offering a free shuttle service between the Vollmer Centre and the Event Centre. Shuttle times begin at 6 p.m. at the Vollmer Centre. The last bus leaves the Event Centre at 12 a.m.

The Event Centre is located at 970 Front Road.

Tickets for the event can still be purchased by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Kathie McMann