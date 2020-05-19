Last Dance Finale Airs

The 90's Bulls docuseries, The Last Dance, is the most-watched documentary content ever on ESPN.

The ten-part series finished strong for its finale Sunday night, with episodes nine and ten averaging five-point-six million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2.

The original airings of all ten episodes also averaged five-point-six million viewers, surpassing 2012's You Don't Know Bo as ESPN's most watched documentary content ever.

The Last Dance started strong on April 19th, with episodes one and two averaging six-point-one million viewers, making them the two most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004.

In other Michael Jordan news, an autographed pair of sneakers from Michael Jordan's rookie season are going for big bucks.

The signed pair of Air Jordan Ones the Hall of Famer wore during the 1984-85 season sold for 560-thousand-dollars Sunday at auction.

As per Sotheby's, who sold the shoes, they were in good condition "consistent with signs of game wear."

The shoes are Chicago Bulls colors -- white and red with red laces and a black swoosh. Jordan would also play for the Washington Wizards before becoming owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

with files from Associated Press