Last night for Kingsville's Fantasy of Lights celebration

It's the last night to enjoy Kingsville's Fantasy of Lights celebration.

"It's the last night, it's not prettiest day but let's bundle up and put your rain boots on and come see Fantasy of Lights for the last evening tonight," says Kingsville mayor Dennis Rogers.

The event kicked off on November 18 with the town's Santa Claus Parade.

Rogers says he's proud and happy with how the event went over the last month and a half.

"Obviously the attendance has been great," says Rogers. "We kind of wish we had snow this year but it just wasn't in the cards for us but the committee works really had at it, they work all year, it's a great festival."

He says it's a signature event for the town.

"This is one of the things that Kingsville's kind of known for," says Rogers. "So very happy with all the hard work, very happy with how it turned out and the only thing we could have improved is we had a little white stuff on the ground but we don't have control over that one."

Photo courtesy: Town of Kingsville

Rogers says he enjoyed the event with his family and adds it was nice to see other families enjoying it.

"Christmas lights just the way it's set up within the park is great," says Rogers. "It's fun, get to walk around, kids ride the train. We have the train rides that went there which was another success this year. I can tell you in this job it's tough one right because you don't always get the fun good stuff but this is a fun good thing and we're super proud of it and I'm super happy with the way it went.

The celebration also featured light displays at Lakeside Park, train rides, live entertainment, an artisan market, crafts with Santa and fireworks on New Year's Eve.