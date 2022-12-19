Last street set to reopen following explosion in Wheatley

The last remaining road closure is set to end following an explosion in downtown Wheatley over a year ago.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has announced that Erie Street North between Talbot Road and Elm Street will re-open to vehicular traffic Monday, Dec. 19.

Fencing has been erected along both sides of the street which has been closed since an explosion on Aug. 26, 2021.

The street will remain closed to large truck traffic.

There will also be a pedestrian walk way on the east side of the street. Buildings along the west side of the block have prohibited access.

The east side of the street contains the revised evacuation zone. The zone was recently reduced and there are no longer any single-family residences within that area.

A map detailing the current evacuation zone and street restrictions following an explosion in downtown Wheatley on Aug. 26, 2021. Dec. 16, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

The explosion was caused by a hydrogen sulphide leak under 15 Erie St. N.

The damaged building and all the left over debris has since been cleared away.

Engineering crews continue to work on recapping any old wells where the gas is coming from to prevent any future problems.