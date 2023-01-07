Last weekend for LaSalle's 'Holiday Lights Heritage Nights' event

The holiday season is officially coming to an end in LaSalle this weekend.

The town will shut off the lights Sunday night on its second annual 'Holiday Lights Heritage Nights' event.

The event kicked off on November 25 at the LaSalle Civic Centre and included holiday light displays, a 40-foot-tall walk-thru tree and a Glice Synthetic Eco-Rink.

Manager of Culture and Recreation Scott Bisson says the town is very happy with the turnout.

He says it's been a fantastic event.

"Having the lights up brings a lot of people to the civic centre and gives families things to do, take pictures, make memories and it's been a great season thus far," says Bisson.

He feels many memories were created at the event.

"Very happy with the turnout, of course the weather did co-operate quite a bit, it was pretty nice for people to get out there," says Bisson. "So we were very happy with our second year."

Bisson says clean up begins on Monday.

"The tear down will start on Monday the 9th and our park staff will work hard to take it down," says Bisson. "It usually takes about two weeks to take it down just like the two weeks putting it up."

Bisson says another highlight of the event was the Sunday Night Markets.

He says the four night markets were held at the new event centre on Front Road and attracted more than 6,000.

The markets featured homemade, handmade and local products.