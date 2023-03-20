iHeartRadio
'Late' driver charged with stunt driving in LaSalle


A 46-year-old man has lost his driver's licence for 30-days after travelling almost 60 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limited in LaSalle Monday morning.

LaSalle police say the driver was 'late' and was going 117 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

Police say the man's vehicle will be impounded for 14 days and he has been charged with stunt driving.

In a tweet, LaSalle police say don’t be late, plan ahead, drivesafe and slowdown.

