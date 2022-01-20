Late effort pushes Spitfires past first place Greyhounds

The Windsor Spitfires continue to have the first place Soo Greyhounds' number.

Windsor's offence was quiet through the first two periods Thursday night at the WFCU Centre, but came to life in the third.

Trailing 2-0, captain Will Cuylle netted his 23rd of the season followed by a Matthew Maggio goal with just 25-seconds left in the game to tie the score at 2-2 and force overtime.

There were no goals in the extra frame, but the Spitfires came out on top in a shoot out earning a 3-2 victory.

Windsor has beat the Soo in its last four meetings including a weekend sweep earlier this month.

The Spitfires now hit the road for a showdown with the Rangers in Kitchener Friday night.

Puck drops at 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 7:15pm.