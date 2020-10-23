Late Rally by the Eagles Earns a Win

The Eagles made a comeback thanks to Carson Wentz.

The QB threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes as the Eagles stunned the Giants 22-21 on Thursday Night Football in Philadelphia.

His 18-yard dime to Boston Scott with 40 seconds left put the Eagles ahead for good.

The Giants held an 11-point lead before the Eagles rally and fell to 1-and-6 while the Eagles Philly improved to 2-4-and-1.

Daniel Jones ripped off an 80-yard run in the third quarter that would have been a touchdown had he not tripped.

He threw for two touchdowns, an interception and lost a fumble in defeat.

— With files from Metro Source