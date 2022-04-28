Latest census shows more seniors, fewer young people in Windsor-Essex

Concern is being expressed over two different age groups and the impact on the future of Windsor-Essex.

The latest census data from 2021 shows an increase in people over the age of 85 and a decrease in young people across the region.

Seniors represent a growing percentage of the Windsor CMA population, increasing to 19 per cent in 2021 from 18 per cent in 2016. Children ages 0 to 14 decreased to 16 per cent in 2021 from 17 per cent in 2016.

The working age population is growing in absolute numbers but decreasing as a percentage of the of the total population. In the 15 to 64 age category, the population went from 66 per cent or 261,585 people in 2016 to 64 per cent or 272, 300 in 2021.

Alicea Fleming, Director of Impact and Community Investments at the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County, says the decline in the percentage in the working age population provides opportunities for young people in our region.

"It underscores the idea that if we can ensure our youth can be successful in school, and if we can prepare them for the modern job economy, they will be better positioned to secure good paying local jobs and hopefully remain in our community over time," she says. "So we want to emphasize that we invest in keeping young people in our region."

Fleming in order to ensure our region's success, we need to keep young people here as they grow older, enter the workforce and start their own families.

"As we always like to say, 'a rising tide lifts all boats.' So the more than we can upstream those supports to young people and really bolster our economy, we feel that will impact all folks who live in our community," she says.

The average age of the population 15 years and older in the Windsor CMA is 42-years-old. That's below the Canadian average of 48.

Fleming also says it's important that the government plan for an aging population.

"That will include community care for seniors, ensuring that seniors who try and stay in their homes and live in the community still have access to medical and social supports that they need to remain in their home. I think that should be a big priority moving forward, keeping folks in their homes and giving them access to community supports they need," she says.

The latest census data from 2021 shows Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are among the fastest growing age groups in the country.

t's another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for Canada's elders.

The number of people over 85 more than doubled since the 2001 census, and is expected to triple by 2046.

Environics chief demographer Doug Norris says as the population ages, that will put additional pressure on Canada's health care and long-term care systems.

Bonnie-Jeanne MacDonald with the National Institute on Ageing says the impact could be particularly devastating because Canada's future elders have not had as many children as previous generations.

That means fewer caregivers to tend to the growing number of people who won't have access to long-term care spaces.

With files from the Canadian Press