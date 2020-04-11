Latest Improvement to Huron Church Road Underway

The next round of improvements for Huron Church Road are underway.

Traffic will be shifted to southbound Huron Church and will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Malden Rd. to Pool Ave.

Malden Rd. will be completely closed from Daytona Ave to Huron Church during the project.

The province is footing $3-million of the $4.8-million bill for a project that includes new concrete, curbs, sidewalks, medians and street lighting.

Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson says work is on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They got going right on time and they're proceeding as scheduled. Right now all of our suppliers and contractors are working towards the completion," he says.

Dawson tells AM800 News worker safety will be a priority.

"We have protocols in place with them and they're reporting daily and we have our staff on site that is observing the project to ensure all the requirements are being met," says Dawson.

He says access to surrounding properties will be maintained throughout the project.

"The access to properties on the east side of Huron Church Road will be off of Dayton Avenue and access to the businesses on the west side remains unchanged for this stage," he added. "Signage will be posted assisting the motoring public to get to any destination they are asking to get to."

Dawson expects the first phase of the project to be completed in just less than two months.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi