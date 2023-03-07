Latest mega hospital virtual town hall happening Tuesday evening

The latest opportunity for members of the community to receive an update on the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.

The Project Management Team announced a few weeks back that a pair of virtual town halls were being scheduled, and the English language town hall goes tonight at 7 p.m.

Officials say it's an opportunity to hear from the architects who are leading the evolving designs, and a chance to see how public input is helping to shape the new hospital's initial working drawings.

For the past 14 months, 40 user groups representing all clinical and non-clinical programs and services at the hospital have been working with hospital planners and architects to create a functional program, a campus plan and a set of early block diagrams for the new hospital.

Officials say these town halls will give the public an opportunity to learn more about the early concept plans before they're finalized and submitted to the Ministry of Health in April.

The input received is helping to guide the planning teams throughout the process and highlights will be presented during the town halls.

Video recordings of the live events will be available on the project website following the town halls.

Thursday's virtual town hall will be in French, and will also begin at 7 p.m.