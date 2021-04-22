Latest Provincial COVID-19 Restrictions Suspend Disc Golf Season

The President of the Windsor-Essex Disc Golf Club says his members are disappointment but also understand.

Sam Spiering says the latest provincial restrictions announced last Friday has suspended the club's season.

He says the club has been following all public health safety measures.

"We operated our league with social distancing this year and following the guidelines but obviously the guidelines have changed," he says. "So with the situation we got to do, what we got to do so follow the rules and we know we'll be back throwing frisbees in enough time."

Spiering has heard from most of the league members

"The vast majority of people have been very understanding," says Spiering. "I don't think I have heard one member be just fully against what's going on. There is a level of understanding between the league members, obviously the community is bigger than just the league."

He adds in the last year, the popularity of disc golf increased.

"Disc golf is probably the one sport that wasn't really hindered by COVID," he says. "It's a sport you can play while social distancing and by yourself. It's a great sport for anyone from families to an athlete, just looking to take a break from more traditional sports."

Spiering says the club has 45 members but is hoping to have more than 50 when the restrictions are lifted.

They play in Tecumseh at Lakewood Park South at the corner of Manning Road and Riverside Drive.

Lakewood Park South has an eighteen hole disk golf course.