Latest snowfall affects area golf courses

Monday's snowfall has impacted local golf courses.

At Roseland Golf and Curling Club in south Windsor, general manager and head golf professional Dave Deluzio says the course is closed on Tuesday and only a few rounds were played yesterday morning.

He says the course remains in great shape and the snow did not cause any damages to the turf or the course itself.

Deluzio says they were ready for the snowfall.

"Thankfully our golf course superintendent has the course in great shape and all the chemical down, so they'll be no damage but we're definitely not getting the play that we're expecting this time of year."

He says the course is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

"We're always prepared for bad weather whether it's snow or rain," Deluzio continued. "We prefer not to be snow in April but we have a good plan in place each time it happens and the good news is that's there's really no prolonged damage to the turf or to the course and we're expected to be back open tomorrow."

Deluzio says the course is expecting a busy upcoming weekend with the projected forecast.

"Hopefully this is the end of old man winter so to speak. The tee sheet, we're pretty much at capacity for the weekend, we have a few spots left there. So when the weather is good Roseland is a super busy place and mother nature isn't on our side right now," he said.

The course at Roseland reopened for the season on March 25.

Deluzio says the weather has been hit or miss, but is happy so far with the turnout.