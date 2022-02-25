Latest winter storm likely not the last of the season

Most of Windsor-Essex woke up to a blanket of snow Friday morning — but it may not be the last blast of winter for the year.

This from Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham who says there's questionable weather moving into the area in the first week of March which could bring more of the white stuff.

He says Old Man Winter is sticking around for a little while.

"It's been pretty consistently cold with just a few quick, milder days," he continued. "We've really been hit by five, six weeks of classic winter weather and as the calendar approaches March, we're still getting some cold weather and wintry weather."

Gillham is keeping an eye on a pair of systems that may collide.

"Late in the week, there's going to be a significant system. A lot of arctic air is going to get unloaded on central Canada. Meanwhile, it's going to turn quite warm over the eastern United States. And the key question is, which is going to win out over southwestern Ontario?"

He's cautioning those who may be travelling over March Break.

"It doesn't look like we'll settle into a nice, quiet, mild spring pattern. It looks like we're probably not seeing our last snowfall. It's not going to be stormy every day, but if you're doing any significant driving in that time period expect there's going to be some active weather we're going to need to keep an eye on," Gilham said.

The latest system brought close to 10cm of snow to Windsor-Essex and Gillham believes the next may do the same.

The long-term forecast shows snow possibly hitting the region late next week.