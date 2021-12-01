Laundromat fire sparks reminder from Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services

Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services is sending out a reminder to keep your dryer vents clean after a fire at a Wallaceburg laundromat.

Crews were called to the 1000-block of Dufferin Ave just after 5:30pm Tuesday and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Westown Laundromat.

According to fire officials, those who were inside the building were able to escape safely after spotting smoke coming from the clothes dryers.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one section of the laundromat with damage estimated at $175,000.

Crews remained on scene until 7:30 p.m. checking for hotspots and further extension on the roof. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is listed as accidental.

Home and business owners are reminded to keep up with dryer maintenance and to always clean lint from the machines before each load as built up lint can start a fire.

Metal ducts and outdoor exhaust vents and should be cleaned regularly as well.