Lawsuit Filed After 2004 Plane Crash

A lawsuit has been filed after a plane crash, more than a decade a go.

On January 17, 2004, Georgian Express Flight 126 crashed, carrying 10 people off Pelee Island — they all died in the crash.

A 26-month investigation followed and the Transportation Safety Board determined that pilot fatigue led to several poor decisions and that the plane's speed was too low to compensate for additional weight on the plane.

The lawsuit has been filed by Paul Brisco and the estate of his brother Bob.

It names several defendants including the estate of the pilot (Wayne Price)

In his opening statements to a Chatham jury of six, lawyer Jerry O'Brien says ice buildup and the weight of the plane played a factor in the crash.

However, the jury also heard the pilot was under "pilot self-dispatch" — meaning he was responsible for flight planning, weight balance calculations and it was his decision whether or not to fly.

Testimony is expected to continue for between two and three weeks.

