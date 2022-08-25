Lawsuit filed against City of Windsor by former employees over vaccine mandate

Legal action is being taken against the City of Windsor by 20 employees who were fired for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

A lawsuit has been launched by the employees who are represented by Toronto lawyer Courtney Betty.

A statement of claim filed against the city lists a group of employees that includes analysts, the manager city forester and manager of forestry and natural areas, a number of Enwin workers, firefighters and a Huron Lodge employee.

On Sept. 16, 2021, City Council adopted a vaccination policy that required all staff to provide proof of vaccination status or to apply for and obtain a medical or human rights accommodation by Nov. 15, 2021 or face termination.

In all, 104 city employees were fired in January 2022 over their refusal to get vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status, a figure that included 43 full-time staff and 61 temporary part-time staff. 3,463 employees did comply with the vaccination policy, according to the city.

Betty says they tried to initiate discussion with the City of Windsor and that didn't work, so the lawsuit was filed.

He says this is a challenge of the constitutionality of the policy implemented by the City which he claims goes against mandates issued by the Province of Ontario and the chief medical officer of health.

Betty says the critical part is the punishment metered out against the workers.

"When you look at the critical dates, which is Nov. 15 when they were put on unpaid leave, all of a sudden they're going to be denied all the benefits they've accumulated before that, all the sick days they've accumulated, all the great things they've done," he says.

Betty says the City did not have the legal authority to take these steps.

"If you worked somewhere and you've earned sick days, you should be compensated for that even if you're going to be laid off," he says. "Why would you deny those individuals those sick days? If you have other forms of benefits that you've earned before you go laid off, why would the City say you're not going to get all these things that you've earned?"

Betty says all of these individuals have suffered different damages that need to be addressed.

"When the province removed the vaccination mandate, the continuation by Windsor of this policy, we think every single day that this continues that compensation should be provided to the plaintiffs in the amount of $1,000. That's part of what we've laid out in the claim," he adds.

The City of Windsor released a statement that says "We don't comment on pending legal issues especially involving employment matters, but can say that any action taken against the City would be thoroughly reviewed with the residents of Windsor's best interest at the forefront of any decision".