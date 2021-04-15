Layoff Notices Issued at Windsor's Catalent Facility

Layoff notices have been issued at Catalent Pharma Solutions in Windsor.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout says 51 employees at the facility recently received layoff notices.

He says the layoffs are being blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nabbout says it's still unknown if the layoffs are permanent.

"It all depends on how fast the company can recover and the market is open up," says Nabbout. "So we anticipate some of the employees will return back to work. We are not sure how many but the union and the company will continue working together to make sure that there is a viable business and the employees have a place to go back to."

He says his members are concerned.

"It's devastating to our members, devastating to their family and to the community," he says. "As well not good news to some of the businesses as well."

The facility on Ambassador Drive was previously known as Accucaps Industries.

Nabbout says more than 200 employees work at the facility.