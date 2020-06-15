Layoffs at United Way of Windsor-Essex



WINDSOR — To manage a significant revenue loss, the United Way of Windsor-Essex has laid-off some of its staff.

From March 2020 to May 2020, the organization has seen a drop in pledges of more than $300,000.

As a result, one job has been permanently eliminated and there are about ten temporary or short-term layoffs.

United Way CEO Lorraine Goddard says it needed to find a way to handle the drop in revenue and maintain its current programs to help the most vulnerable in the community.

"Our goal was to try to have as little negative impact as we can, but unfortunately it did require us to do some laying off," she says. "The federal government has some pretty good benefits right now to help people through this and we try to make sure that our decisions really try to align that our staff who might have been affected could qualify for these benefits."

Goddard adds with a possible second wave in the fall, the organization needed to make sure it remained solvent.



