Layoffs spreading at auto plants as contract talks continue


Davison resident Jeff Elkins, 37 and a GM employee who works on the line, walks across Van Slyke Road proudly waving a UAW flag as General Motors employees leave the Flint Assembly Plant at midnight as part of the national strike on Sept. 16, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Jake May / The Flint Journal via AP)

(Detroit, MI)  --  Automakers are continuing to lay off employees as the contract talks between the UAW, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis continue.  

Practice pickets have started around the nation including at Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills.  

That company sent workers at its factory in Perrysburg, Ohio home this week and is expecting to lay off employees in Kokomo, Indiana.  

GM has also sent two-thousand employees home in Kansas City, Kansas. 

— with files from MetroSource

