Layoffs spreading at auto plants as contract talks continue

(Detroit, MI) -- Automakers are continuing to lay off employees as the contract talks between the UAW, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis continue.

Practice pickets have started around the nation including at Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills.

That company sent workers at its factory in Perrysburg, Ohio home this week and is expecting to lay off employees in Kokomo, Indiana.

GM has also sent two-thousand employees home in Kansas City, Kansas.

— with files from MetroSource