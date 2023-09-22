Layoffs spreading at auto plants as contract talks continue

(Detroit, MI) -- Automakers are laying off more workers as contract talks between the UAW, and the Big Three automakers roll on.

The UAW strike kicked off a week ago prompting Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis to send workers home at affected plants.

Around 13-hundred workers so far are on strike in the first stage of walkouts, while the president of the UAW warns more workers will hit the picket lines if a deal isn't reached today.

— with files from MetroSource