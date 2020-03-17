LCBO Reducing Store Hours

Hours will be reduced at liquor stores across the province.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying starting Thursday, March 19th, stores will operate from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. The news comes following today’s Provincial Government announcement declaring a state of emergency.

Delivery options remain available to customers, though customers will have to follow pick up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries.

Stores are not accepting product returns and customers should hold on to product and receipts so all eligible returns will be honoured at a future date.

The statement also notes that LCBO Convenience Outlets that are authorized to sell alcohol are privately owned therefore business hours may vary.