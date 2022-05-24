A leadership change at Essex County Library.

Library board chair Nelson Santos has confirmed Robin Greenall is no longer with the organization.

"On behalf of the board of Essex County Library, we sent forward a notice to staff indicating that Robin Greenall is no longer with the library organization," says Santos.

Greenall was named CEO and Chief Librarian in 2014.

During her time with the organization, a 231 day strike occurred ending in February 2017.

Santos says an interim chief librarian has been named.

"Over the next few months, we appointed for the interim Kristie Cronin who will serve as our interim chief librarian," says Santos.

He says the board will meet on Wednesday to discuss next steps.

"We will be discussing the next steps and putting out a search for a permanent librarian to come forward," says Santos.

No other details on Greenall's departure have been released since it is a personnel matter.