Leadership change at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation

The Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation has a new chief executive officer.

Effective August 1, Tal Czudner will lead the organization, replacing Carolyn Brown.

Czudner was recently with Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing Ltd. and previously worked at Casino Windsor, Beach Grove Golf and Country Club, Essex Golf & Country Club and Landscape Effects Group.

"I've been a community minded person my entire life and I think this is a natural fit with me jumping into a little bit of a formal role within the community," says Czudner.

He says he's looking forward to working with the team.

"First order of business, I guess make sure that we continue doing the great job that we're doing and hopefully get the numbers back to where they were pre COVID," he says. "It's the only international tunnel crossing on the planet, let's make sure everyone knows about that and takes full advantage of its unique ability to deliver people from Windsor to Detroit and Canada to the United States."

Czudner says he's looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm ready for the challenge but I have a lot to learn so I'm actually going to try learn for the first stretch and make sure we make good decisions of the corporation going forward and I know there's a lot of great people with the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corporation now that will help me along the way," says Czudner.

He plans to work closely with Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island, the chambers in Windsor and Detroit, the city and representatives on the Detroit side of the tunnel.

According to a city release, tunnel corporation chair, mayor Drew Dilkens stated, "Tal will be a major asset to the WDTC Board of Directors as they strive to grow an important city asset."

Dilkens goes on to say, "Tal understands our key position as an international gateway between Canada and the United States, and will work to advance every opportunity ahead of us."

The city says "Ms. Brown’s contract as CEO of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corporation was due to end December 31, 2022. She graciously agreed to continue in her role for an additional seven months to allow sufficient time for her successor to be selected. Her last day on the job will be July 31, 2023."