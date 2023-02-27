Leafs and Blackhawks pull off multi-player trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced a multi-player trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The hockey club has acquired defenceman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional fifth round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev, a conditional first round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft (top ten protected) and a second round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks will retain 50% of McCabe's salary as part of the transaction.

McCabe, 29, has collected 20 points in 55 games with the Blackhawks this season.

In 483 career regular season NHL games with the Blackhawks and Sabres, the Eau Claire, WI native has recorded 119 points.. McCabe was originally drafted by Buffalo in the second round (44th overall) of 2012 NHL Draft.

Lafferty, 27, has registered 21 points in 51 games with Chicago this season.

In 191 career NHL games split Pittsburgh and Chicago, the Hollidaysburg, PA native has collected 53 points.

Lafferty was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (113th overall) in the NHL Draft.