Leafs and Wings Fall in Overtime Saturday

Connor McDavid scored his second of the night and the overtime winner as the Oilers downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in Edmonton.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman each scored a goal for the Leafs in a loss which snapped a four game win streak.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Red Wings dropped their fifth in a row losing to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime.

Aleksi Heponiemi scored the winner for Florida with just 2:15 remaining in OT.

The two teams meet again Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena — puck drops at 5pm.