Leafs and Wings Pick Up Wins Saturday

Mitch Marner scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday.

The newly acquired Joe Thorton is officially on the board for the Leafs putting up a goal and an assist in the win as well.

Meantime, the Detroit Red Wings doubled up the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 — Dylan Larkin with a pair of goals for the Wings.

Elsewhere around the league, Carey Price was near flawless stopping 34 of 35 shots to help the Montreal Canadiens to their first victory of the season with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

In the late game, the Calgary Flames shut out the Vancouver Canucks 3-0.