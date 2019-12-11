Leafs Club Canucks in B.C.

John Tavares scored two goals and added an assist at the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 Tuesday night.

Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman, into an empty net, also scored for the Leafs (15-13-4) who have won the opening two matches of a four-game road trip. Mitch Marner and Justin Holl had two assists each.

Toronto is 6-3-0 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as coach.

Former Leaf, Josh Leivo scored for the Canucks (15-12-4), who saw a two-game win streak snapped.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen made 38 saves, including stopping Vancouver's Brock Boeser on three breakaways, two of them in the third period.

