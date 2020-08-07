Leafs Collapse Against Columbus

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his third goal of the game in overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to stun the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday and take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five qualifying round series.

After Leafs captain John Tavares turned the puck over in the offensive zone, Columbus broke back the other way, with Dubois roofing a backhand on a break past Frederik Andersen 18:24 into the extra period.

Seth Jones scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets, the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference as part of the NHL's restart to its pandemic-delayed season.

Cam Atkinson added two assists for Columbus, which can clinch a spot in the regular 16-slot playoff bracket with a victory in Game 4 on Friday night.

Joonas Korpisalo, who recorded a 28-save shutout in his post-season debut in Game 1 and was almost as good in Game 2, allowed three goals on 15 shots before getting the hook in favour of Elvis Merzlikins in the second period with Toronto up 3-0.

Merzlikins was perfect in relief, finishing with 21 saves.

