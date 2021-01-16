Leafs Come Up Short in Ottawa

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Matt Murray made 20 saves in his Ottawa debut, as the Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 in their first game in more than 10 months.

Zach Hyman, Adam Kerfoot and John Tavares were the goal scorers for Toronto.

They will meet again Saturday night with the two teams scheduled to play the second of a two game set in Ottawa.

Puck drops at 7pm.

Elsewhere around the league, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Colorado scored a franchise-record six power-play goals as the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 8-0.

Washington slipped past Buffalo 2-1, Tampa Bay over Chicago 5-2 and the Flyers downed the Penguins 5-2 as well.