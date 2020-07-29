Leafs Down Canadiens in Exhibition Play

Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, Alexander Kerfoot scored twice, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 in their exhibition matchup Tuesday as the NHL's restart to its pandemic-hit 2019-20 season got into full swing.

Ilya Mikheyev had the other goal for the Leafs, who got 28 saves from Frederik Andersen. Thomas Tatar and Paul Byron replied for the Canadiens. Carey Price stopped 19 shots for Montreal.

The Canadiens open their best-of-five qualifying round series against the heavily-favoured Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday _ the first day the games will truly matter _ before the Leafs do the same 24 hours later against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mikheyev, who suffered a gruesome wrist laceration in late December, scored just 33 seconds into his first game back inside an cavernous Scotiabank Arena as the league resumed action without fans after shuttering operations in mid-March because of COVID-19.

Kerfoot made it 2-0 at 6:46 of the second when he roofed a rebound after Kasperi Kapanen was stopped on a shorthanded breakaway.

Tatar got one back for Montreal with 3:04 left in the second on a power play off a nice feed from Nick Suzuki, but Kerfoot tipped Rielly's shot past Price late in the period to make it 3-1. Leafs rookie Nick Robertson, who was making his NHL debut after a 55-goal season in the Ontario Hockey League, picked up the second assist.

with files from (The Canadian Press)