Leafs Edge Oilers to Extend Win Streak

Auston Matthews scored the winner on a third-period power play Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3.

Jason Spezza, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (7-2-0), which has won four straight and six of its last seven.

The Leafs improved to an NHL-best 5-0-0 in one-goal games in 2020-21, while Frederik Andersen, who made 26 saves, is now 14-1-1 in his career against the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl, with his fifth and sixth goals in the last five games, and Zack Kassian replied for Edmonton (3-6-0). Connor McDavid added two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.



with files from (The Canadian Press)