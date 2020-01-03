Leafs Extend Point Streak

It was a good night for William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nylander scored twice and had an assist as Toronto extended its point streak to nine games with a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Also getting on the game sheet for Toronto, Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and assist and Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner also scored for the Leafs, who are 8-0-1 during their hot run.

Frederik Andersen stopped 45 shots for the Leafs, who scored three goals on nine shots in the second period.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Thurdsay, Johnny Gaudreau opened scoring and then set up the eventual winner as the Calgary Flames earned a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers.

Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens for Tampa Bay's fifth straight victory.

In Ottawa, Evgenii Dadonov had two power-play goals and Florida scored four times in the second period as the Panthers beat the Senators 6-3.

— with files from The Canadian Press