Leafs Muzzin Released From Hospital

The Maple Leafs say defenceman Jake Muzzin has been discharged from hospital and is back at the team's hotel, but will not return to the lineup during Toronto's playoff qualification series with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Maple Leafs said in a statement that Muzzin will remain in quarantine within the hotel and ``look to rejoin his teammates upon recovery.''

Muzzin was injured late in the third period of Toronto's 3-0 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

With the Leafs killing a penalty, Muzzin took a crosscheck from Columbus centre Pierre-Luc Dubois before stumbling and jamming his head/neck into the leg of Blue Jackets winger Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The blue-liner couldn't get up after the collision and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher.

The best-of-five series, which is tied at one win each, resumes Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.



with files from (The Canadian Press)