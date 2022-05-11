iHeartRadio
Leafs rally to beat Lightning in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead

Auston Matthews scored the winner with 6:06 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

William Nylander added a goal and two assists for Toronto, which sits one victory from advancing in the post-season for the first time since 2004.

John Tavares, with a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Leafs. Jack Campbell stopped 32 shots.

Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh replied for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who will look to stave off elimination in the best-of-seven matchup Thursday at home.

Nikita Kucherov added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

Game 7, if necessary, would be back at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

