Leafs Rip Red Wings

Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the skidding Detroit Red Wings 6-0 on Wednesday night for their third straight win under new coach Sheldon Keefe.

Frederik Andersen made 25 saves for his 17th career shutout.

Tyson Barrie and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist.

John Tavares and Travis Dermott also scored, and Ilya Mikheyev and Morgan Rielly added two assists apiece.

Detroit has lost seven straight (0-5-2) and was shut out for the second consecutive game.

The Leafs next NHL game is set for Friday afternoon in Buffalo.

