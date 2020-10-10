Leafs Sign Brodie to Four-Year Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs landed TJ Brodie on a four-year, $20 million contract.

For Brodie, it's only the second club of his NHL career, having played all of his 634-game career with the Flames while notching 48 goals and 266 points.

Known as a dependable defensive defenceman, the left-shooting Brodie has played almost exclusively on the right side throughout his career, making him an ideal partner potentially for

on Toronto’s top pairing.

Toronto G.M. Kyle Dubas clarified as well the deal includes a partial no-move clause in the first year and a partial no-trade provision in the second, third and fourth seasons.

For Brodie, who grew up in Chatham, the chance to play near his home, for a team that so obviously pursued him, was just too good to pass up.

“I'm pretty excited. It's a great team, close to family,” Brodie said. “I’m excited to see what happens. Everyone knows about last year and the trade that was close and the fact that they wanted me [so much]. I feel like it's a good mix and hopefully I fit in.”

Brodie even has a unique connection to the Leafs, dating back to his minor hockey days played throughout Ontario. Back in 2002, an 11-year-old Brodie was invited to participate in the Leafs’ team skills competition, and ended up nailing all the targets in his shooting contest.

