Leafs sign first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to entry-level contract

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Maple Leafs selected the 18-year-old forward with the 28th overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft.

Cowan, from Mount Brydges, Ont., had 20 goals and 33 assists in 68 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights last season.

He added nine goals and 12 assists in 20 playoff games.

Cowan was named to the OHL's 2022-23 second all-rookie team.