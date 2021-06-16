Leafs Sign Jason Spezza to One-Year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed veteran centre, Jason Spezza to a one-year contract extension worth $750,000.

Spezza, 38, skated in 54 regular season games with the NHL club during the 2020-21 season, recording 30 points.

The Toronto native has registered 970 points in 1,177 regular season games and 75 points in 92 playoff games between the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has also appeared in two NHL All-Star Games, in 2008 and 20112.

Internationally, Spezza has represented Canada at the IIHF World Championships four times, the IIHF World Junior Championships three times and the Spengler Cup in 2012.

Spezza was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round, second overall, in the 2001 NHL Draft.